Jon Dahl Tomasson outlines Blackburn Rovers transfer plans ahead of September 1st deadline

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he would like to sign three more players ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline.

Rovers have made just a few additions so far this summer, including the recent acquisition of centre-back Dominic Hyam from fellow Championship side Coventry City.

Despite that though, Tomasson believes the club need further reinforcements ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“I have never spoken about positions and I still think we need three players even though we have Dom [Hyam] in,” Tomasson said, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“Perhaps I am not so good at counting.

“I think those days [deadline days] are always busy but also inspiring. Every fan will be hoping at home wondering when players are coming in.

“There will be pressure for the club to know who is coming in. Of course, there are not a lot of new people in the building and normally on the first day you have three new faces in the building.

“There is a transition and we are coming from behind. I said three the other day and I am still saying three, let’s hope we can get them.”

Having made a solid start to the campaign under their new boss, Blackburn’s form has turned recently, highlighting the need for further additions.

The club next face Blackpool away from home in Championship action tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

It does look like being a busy few days at Blackburn Rovers ahead of the transfer deadline.

There is still the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz up in the air, and that’s before you even consider any incomings.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are still looking thin in terms of depth in a number of key areas ahead of Thursday’s deadline and that is the last thing you want going into a gruelling Championship schedule.

Fortunately for Rovers they do have some versatile options in their squad, but, nevertheless, the club must back their new boss and get him the players he needs ahead of the window slamming shut later this week, if they can.

If they do, their season will be all the more successful for it.