Blackburn Rovers head coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, has hit out at officials for not stopping in the game in the build-up to Tommy Doyle's winner in a 3-2 defeat for Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-final v Sheffield United.

Tomasson's side played their part in a thrilling last-eight tie at Bramall Lane this afternoon, twice taking the lead through Ben Brereton Diaz and Sammie Szmodics. Sam Gallagher's own goal and Oli McBurnie's late goal pegged Rovers back, though, before Doyle's 90th minute effort ended Rovers' Wembley dream.

That Doyle strike came after an incident involving Tyler Morton and Iliman Ndiaye, where the former was poked in the eye and left grounded as Bramall Lane erupted.

Tomasson hit out at the officials' decision not to stop play as Morton was left in a heap on the halfway line.

"They say it was only a finger in the eye but the boy would be standing in the zone where the goal came from," Tomasson stated in his post-match press conference.

"If it was something really serious, what would happen then?

"Of course (the game should have been stopped). That's the rules. It's a big moment and imagine if there was something really dangerous - I don't want to think of the consequence of a player in that moment.

"It's where Tyler should have been but you can't run back when you can't see out of your eye.

"I'm disappointed with the situation."

Discussing whether he had any conversations with Tim Robinson or the other match officials, Tomasson responded: "I just said quickly after the game that normally with a head injury you should stop the game. I think he knows that."

Brereton Diaz had given Blackburn the lead from the penalty spot after VAR intervened to rule against Jack Robinson after he handled Sam Gallagher's goalward shot. Gallagher would turn into his own net shortly after that but Szmodics would put Blackburn back in the lead.

The game was levelled again by McBurnie and then won by Doyle heading into stoppage time at the end of the second-half, booking Sheffield United a first Wembley visit since 2014.

Blackburn now turn their attentions back to the Championship after the international break with Tomasson's side fifth in the table.

The Verdict

When you watch the incident back, it was a soft collision between Morton and Ndiaye, yet you can fully understand Tomasson backing his player and calling out the officials.

The game should have probably been stopped looking at the current rulings but, ultimately, it hasn't and Tomasson is accepting of the error.

Thoughts? Let us know!