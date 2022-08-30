Jon Dahl Tomasson offers verdict on newest Blackburn Rovers signing

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said the club are extremely pleased to get Dominic Hyam through the door at Ewood Park.

The central defender became the club’s fiurth summer signing under Tomasson this week when Rovers agreed an undisclosed fee with Coventry City for the 26-year-old.

Speaking today, Tomasson hinted that Hyam’s Championship experience and tactical versatility were some of the reasons behind the acquisition.

“We’re extremely pleased to get a new player in. The fans wanted it, the staff wanted it, the players, the whole club wanted it.” Tomasson said, via Blackburn Rovers club media.

“We’re extremely pleased to be getting a player in with Championship experience and an experience of playing in different formations, a back three and also a back four.

“He’s good on the ball, good in the box regarding heading the ball at both ends of the pitch and a mature boy.

“We have a lot of youngsters in our squad and they need that experience to help them, which Dom has. Experience is an important thing, he played a lot of minutes in the Championship in the last couple of years,” he added.

“He’s played in a back three for Coventry and also played in a back four for them when they were promoted from League One. I think it’s very positive to have that flexibility, which is needed in modern football.”

Blackburn Rovers next face Blackpool away from home in Championship action tomorrow evening.

Hyam will hope to make his club debut for Rovers in the fixture, if eligible.

The Verdict

I do think that Dominic Hyam is a really good pick up for Blackburn Rovers.

As outlined by Jon Dahl Tomasson above, the defender has plenty of Championship experience, but at the same time is still a really good age and coming into his peak years at 26-years-old.

After losing Daragh Lenihan in the summer to Middlesbrough on a free, Rovers’ central defensive options were looking thin, and arguably still are, with Hyam at least one addition in the area.

I have to say, I was quite surprised that Coventry were willing to let him leave, too, with Hyam having played such a key part of their success in recent seasons.