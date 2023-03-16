Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has offered his thoughts on his side's narrow 2-1 win over Reading.

The Ewood Park side's form has been a little up and down at times this year but when they have been good they have been really good and that has meant they're still in control of their destiny when it comes to the play-offs and trying to qualify for them.

Of course, the job is far from done but they took another important step in the right direction earlier this week as they beat the Royals by the odd goal.

Perhaps not a classic performance, but a vital win at a crucial stage of the season, and Tomasson reflected on the result on social media after the final whistle had gone:

The Verdict

Blackburn look a very capable side of making the play-offs this season and they just need to ensure no silly mistakes creep in in the final weeks of the campaign.

No-one will want to face them in the play-offs if they make it that far because of the firepower they have going forwards but they need to get to that stage first of all.