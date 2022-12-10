Jon Dahl Tomasson offers damning verdict of Blackburn Rovers following 4-1 Preston North End defeat

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he and the players are disappointed in their performance in today’s 4-1 defeat to Preston North End.

The two Lancashire-based sides met at a frosty Ewood Park in the Championship’s early kick-off this afternoon as league action resumed full time.

Despite Blackburn having the advantage in league standing, though, there was a gulf in quality between themselves and Preston on the pitch, with the away side running out 4-1 winners on the day.

Offering a rather damning verdict after the match, Tomasson told Blackburn Rovers club media: “Everybody’s disappointed, the players, me, the fans.”

“The fans are totally right, it was not good enough and we’re disappointed that we performed like this.

“We were not intense enough, we played a very slow game, only playing the ball backwards, we were missing players who were prepared to run in behind.

“We didn’t win our personal duels and we know, when we are not intense with or without the ball, we are not good.

“We didn’t play well. We haven’t had a performance like this before at Ewood Park and it’s not good enough.

“We had a good build-up, it had been a positive week but we didn’t win those personal duels.”

Despite the poor result, the one positive of the day is that following the match, Blackburn Rovers remain third in the Championship at present.

The Verdict

It was just one of those days for Blackburn Rovers today.

There only ever looked like being one winner and even when Blackburn scored and got back into the game, you always felt as though Preston were in control.

Indeed, it was a good performance from Ryan Lowe’s side, who now themselves move up to fourth in the division.

If Preston can score as freely as that moving forwards, they could be in for a very exciting second half of the season.