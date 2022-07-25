Jon Dahl Tomasson makes transfer claim about in-demand Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that Tyler Magloire is likely to leave Ewood Park during the current transfer window.

Although the defender is currently training alongside his team-mates, he hasn’t featured for Rovers since their pre-season friendly with Dundee.

Blackburn have recently warmed up for the 2022/23 campaign by taking on Celtic, Hartlepool United and Lincoln City.

Set to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see whether Magloire will still be at the club for this particular fixture as he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

As per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Hartlepool are looking to re-sign the defender from Blackburn.

The Pools are expected to face competition from fellow League Two side Northampton Town for Magloire’s signature.

According to The Sun, the Cobblers are keen to secure the 23-year-old’s services on a permanent deal this summer.

Making reference to Magloire, Tomasson has revealed that the defender is likely to move on to pastures new between now and the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to Lancs Live about Magloire, the Blackburn boss said: “There is interest in him.

“He trained this [Sunday] morning, a very professional boy.

“He trained very hard with a tough session for those that didn’t play [against Lincoln].

“He’s a player that will probably leave Blackburn.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Magloire has only played seven games for Blackburn at senior level during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he joins a team in a lower division in the coming weeks.

Loaned out to Northampton for the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign, Magloire was deployed predominantly as a centre-back by manager Jon Brady who is seemingly keen on bringing him back to Sixfields.

Before suffering a serious shoulder injury in March, the defender managed to feature on 10 occasions for the Cobblers in League Two.

With Northampton and Hartlepool both interested in a move, Magloire ought to consider joining the club who are willing to offer him assurances regarding game-time.

As for Blackburn, Magloire’s exit will leave them short of options at centre-back and thus they will need to step up their pursuit of targets in this particular position.