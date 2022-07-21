Jon Dahl Tomasson makes transfer admission about Blackburn Rovers man as club closes in on deal

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that James Brown could be allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis when they finalise a deal for Callum Brittain.

A Patreon report from Alan Nixon yesterday initially revealed that Blackburn were looking to secure a deal for Brittain.

As per The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, the Barnsley defender has now completed a medical and has agreed personal terms with Rovers.

Brittain’s move to Ewood Park could be officially announced later today by Blackburn.

When you consider that the Barnsley man operates predominantly as a right-back, his arrival will almost certainly result in Brown slipping down the pecking order.

Brown joined Rovers earlier this year following a spell at Drogheda United.

The defender went on to feature on six occasions for the club Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 Division 2 before making his senior bow on the final day of the regular season.

Making reference to Brown, Tomasson has admitted that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan in the current transfer window.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson said: “If we have players coming in here there will be players who go out, which is also normal.

“Of course, at the moment we have (players in) that position, if he (Brittain) should come in, then there could be players (going out) on loan.

“Let’s see, he (Brown) is one of the players who can go away and find something else.

“I think s (he’ll go), he’s a great player and a good boy.”

The Verdict

If Tomasson doesn’t believe that Brown will be able to provide competition for Brittain in the upcoming campaign, sanctioning a loan move for the right-back could turn out to be a wise move.

Having only played one game in the Championship since making the switch to Blackburn, Brown ought to be sent to a team in League One or League Two as he will be handed the opportunity to gain some Football League experience.

By featuring week-in, week-out in the upcoming campaign for another side, Brown could make considerable strides in terms of his development.

As for Blackburn, they will be hoping to reach new heights in the Championship under the guidance of Tomasson later this year after drafting him in as a replacement for Tony Mowbray.