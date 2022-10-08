Jon Dahl Tomasson makes selection revelation on Blackburn Rovers duo ahead of Rotherham clash

Jon Dahl Tomasson says midfielder Adam Wharton and defender Clinton Mola will return to Blackburn Rovers‘ matchday squad to face Rotherham on Saturday.

Wharton enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign for Rovers as he broke into the first-team, making five appearances and impressing with his performances, which earned the 18-year-old a new five-year contract at Ewood Park.

However, the midfielder has not made an appearance since the start of September, instead featuring for the Under 21s on several occasions over the past month or so.

Meanwhile, deadline day signing Mola has made just one substitute appearance for Rovers, in the win over Watford early last month, and has since been building up his fitness in the youth ranks as well.

Now though, it looks as though the pair could both be set to return to the senior fold against Rotherham this afternoon.

Can you get 100% on this quiz of some of Blackburn's best ever goalscorers?

1 of 25 In what year did Alan Shearer join Blackburn? 1992 1993 1994 1995

Providing an update on his side’s team news for that game, Tomasson was quoted by LancsLive as saying: “Everyone is fit, we had an internal game and a game against Cardiff. I can select who I want.

“Clinton (Mola) is going to be involved tomorrow so that is positive. Adam was the 19th man and he will be involved too.

“I don’t think we need to think about 11, we have a squad to select from. It’s nice but we have to think about those ending the game, starting the game and those not involved, we need everyone for this period.”

With six wins and six defeats in the league so far this season, Blackburn go into that game seventh in the Championship table, outside the play-off places on goal difference.

The Verdict

This does look as though it will be a boost for Blackburn heading into this game.

It has felt like Rovers have been over-run in midfield in recent games, and the addition of someone with the tenacity and determination of Wharton could help them to rectify that.

Meanwhile, Mola is someone fans have not been able to see a lot of since his arrival, so it will be interesting to see just how he fares against the Millers.

Indeed, with so many games to come now in such a short period, rotating the squad to keep players fresh will be important, so this seems like a sensible approach for Tomasson to take.