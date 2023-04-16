Jon Dahl Tomasson has criticised his Blackburn Rovers side for a lack of cutting edge in attack.

Rovers dropped two crucial points in the race for a play-off place on Saturday evening.

A 0-0 draw with Hull City has seen the likes of Coventry City, Sunderland and West Brom close the gap to the top six over the weekend.

This was the third time in four league games where Rovers have failed to score a goal, with the team now winless during this period.

Despite having the majority of possession, as well as the bulk of the chances, in the clash with the Tigers, the game remained scoreless.

While Blackburn retained their top six place through the weekend, Tomasson believes a lack of clinical finishing cost the team all three points.

Tomasson has rued the dropped points, claiming that every point will count come the end of the season.

The Dane has highlighted where he thinks the players went wrong against Hull, but credited the opposition with making it a difficult fixture for his side.

“A draw was not the result we wanted, not at all," said Tomasson, via Blackburn’s official website.

“Looking at the game, what we were missing was clinical finishing.

“Had we done that, we’d have won the game.

“The clean sheet is important but we’re disappointed to only get a draw.

“On the other hand, every point is important and we shouldn’t forget that.

“We just lacked the quality in the final third, that was the issue.

“That last piece of a chance is the difficult part.

“Instead of shooting, we began dribbling or taking too many touches.

“We didn’t find the players and some of the players weren’t in the right spots to score goals.

“There were some good attacks but there were also times when we were playing backwards, sideways and moving it too slow.

“The last period of the game saw us trying to push and find that goal.

“The boys were fighting, they gave everything and credit goes to the lads for that.

“We also shouldn’t forget that Hull are doing well and are proving to be a difficult team to beat at the moment.”

Rovers are sixth in the table following this result, with five games still to play in the campaign.

Up next for Tomasson’s side is the visit of promotion rivals Coventry City on Wednesday.

A lack of goals at this stage of the season is a real concern for Rovers.

Coventry bagged a 3-0 win at the weekend and come into Wednesday’s game with good momentum behind them.

But Blackburn have the fourth best home form in the division and have made Ewood Park a hard place to go for away teams.

A win is necessary this midweek with the pressure growing on Blackburn’s position within the top six.