Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted that while he has to receive confirmation of Ben Brereton Diaz's switch to Villarreal, he has suggested that it would be a major surprise if the forward remains at Ewood Park beyond the summer.

As per a recent report from journalist Nacho Sanchis, Brereton Diaz has reached a full agreement with Villarreal over a move.

It is understood that the 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will join the Spanish outfit after his deal with Blackburn reaches a crescendo in June.

Brereton Diaz picked up a knock while on international duty with Chile earlier this week and is a doubt for Blackburn's meeting with Birmingham City tomorrow.

Rovers will be looking to bounce back from their recent FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United by securing all three points at St Andrew's this weekend.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about Ben Brereton Diaz's future at Blackburn?

Ahead of this particular clash, Tomasson has made an honest admission about Brereton Diaz's future at Blackburn.

Speaking to LancsLive about the forward, the Rovers boss said: "I think, I've said it, it would be a big surprise if he is here next season.

"I haven't heard anything (official) [about a move to Villarreal.]"

The Verdict

With Tomasson revealing that he does not believe that Brereton Diaz will remain at Blackburn for the 2023/24 campaign, the club's focus will need to switch in the coming months to lining up a list of potential replacements.

This may prove to be a difficult task as the former Nottingham Forest man has excelled in a Rovers shirt in recent years.

During the current campaign, Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in all competitions and has also provided four assists for his team-mates.

Will Brereton Diaz be able to help Blackburn achieve promotion later this year?

Blackburn will be hoping that Brereton Diaz will be able to play a key role in their quest for promotion to the Premier League before embarking on the next step in his career.

Rovers are currently four points clear of Norwich City, who lead the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish in the Championship, and have a game in hand over David Wagner's side.

When Brereton Diaz is fit enough to feature again, he could help his side reach the play-offs if he maintains his consistency during the run-in.