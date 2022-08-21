Jon Dahl Tomasson makes honest admission about Blackburn Rovers’ summer transfer business

Blackburn Rovers had started the season off in good form winning their first three games of the season.

However, their fortunes have changed this week with them suffering a 3-0 defeat against Reading midweek and another 3-0 loss away at Sheffield United yesterday.

Despite remaining fourth in the league, having conceded six goals this week is somewhat a flash back to reality for Rovers showing them that there’s still work to be done.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad has had holes in it of late as a result of some summer departures alongside injuries including Ryan Hedges withdrawing from the squad yesterday due to a hamstring injury.

Blackburn have only added three news faces to the squad so far this summer but the boss is keen to recruit some new additions with the transfer window still open until the end of the month.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson admitted: “I think it’s always important to get fresh faces. The dynamic in the dressing room is changing, it will boost the squad 100%.

“People, supporters, when you lose a lot of players in the beginning from last season the fans know that, they aren’t stupid, they see everything.

“Hopefully we can manage to do that. I think you need to ask Gregg [Broughton, director of football] and the club that, they need to provide it. They need to do it, it’s quite simple, isn’t it.

“You need to talk to Gregg with those questions but everyone can see we need players.”

The Verdict:

Blackburn are aiming for a spot towards the top of the table this season and if they want to keep the intensity up to ensure they are able to do so, then new players in the side will be needed.

Despite a generally good start to the season, Rovers have shown how quickly form can change and therefore they require having the options available to help them be able to deal with different games.

It’s clear to see that Tomasson feels frustrated about the way his side looks right now and is crying out for backing from upstairs to allow him to create a side that he thinks can make it to the top.

With the end of the transfer window quickly creeping closer, it’s yet to be seen if Rovers will have the opportunity to add to their squad any further.