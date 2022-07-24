Jon Dahl Tomasson makes contract admission about Ben Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says he would love for Ben Brereton-Diaz to sign a new five-year deal with the club, but says he does not know what will happen with regards to the striker’s future.

Brereton-Diaz enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season, scoring 22 goals to help Blackburn compete for a place in the Championship play-offs, while also emerging on the international stage with Chile.

That is something that has inevitably seen the 23-year-old linked with a number of clubs, both at home and abroad.

The uncertainty around his future has not been helped by the fact that there is just a year remaining on Brereton-Diaz’s contract at Ewood Park, meaning this could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for the striker.

Which ten of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake?

1 of 25 Blackburn were formed in 1875? Real Fake

Now it seems that while Tomasson would love to see the Chile international put pen to paper on a new deal at Ewood Park, he remains unsure as to whether that, or a move elsewhere, will actually happen.

Speaking about the future of Brereton-Diaz after Blackburn’s 1-0 friendly win at Lincoln on Saturday, the Rovers boss told Lancashire Live: “I have a very good relationship and connection with the boy. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I’ve always said from the beginning that good players are wanted.

“We will see what will happen. For me he can sign a five-year deal and I will make him coffee and breakfast every morning.”

The Verdict

It seems as though the future of Brereton-Diaz will not be decided until late in the window.

Judging by these sorts of comments from Tomasson, it seems the bids for the striker that many anticipated this summer, have yet to emerge.

That however, could change later in the window, when the pressure to sign as the clock ticks down tempting more clubs into making a move to complete deals for players they need in certain positions.

You wonder however, whether Blackburn would be better selling Brereton-Diaz this summer if he is not to sign a new deal, since it would be a major blow to see a player of his quality leave for free this time next year.