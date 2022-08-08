Jon Dahl Tomasson makes Blackburn Rovers transfer plan claim

Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that recent Blackburn Rovers injuries haven’t changed the club’s transfer plans.

All three of Rovers’ summer additions played a role in the team securing a 2-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend.

Callum Brittain and Sam Szmodics both started, with the latter even grabbing a debut goal, while Tyler Morton made an appearance from the bench.

However, injuries to Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes have called into question the club’s need for reinforcements in defence.

But the Blackburn manager has claimed that the plan has always been to recruit additions in that area of the pitch regardless of Carter and Barnes’ latest fitness concerns.

The Dane’s responded negatively when asked if these injuries have impacted the team’s recruitment strategy for the remainder of the window.

“No, it doesn’t change anything,” said Tomasson, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“We need to develop our own players, we need to win as well, but this is a project and it needs patience.

“We want to do the right things in a different way.

“If you’re good enough you will play, it’s quite simple, if you’re good enough no matter what your age.

“We had Daniel Ayala playing excellent again, and if you’re good enough you’ll play.”

Ash Phillips was named in the matchday squad for a Championship game for the first time in his career as a result of Carter and Barnes’ absence, with the 17-year old now also in line for a debut this midweek in the team’s League Cup clash against Hartlepool United.

The Verdict

The club lost a key player this summer in Darragh Lenihan who has yet to be replaced.

But Blackburn have only really kicked into gear on the transfer market in recent weeks, with Szmodics and Morton only added at the turn of the month.

The late arrival of Tomasson as the new manager likely slowed everything down, with the early start to the campaign compounding that issue.

Blackburn have started the season well regardless, so there is plenty of reason for optimism around Ewood Park going into the final weeks of the transfer window.