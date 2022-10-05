Jon Dahl Tomasson makes Ben Brereton-Diaz revelation after Blackburn’s defeat at Cardiff

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed he substituted Ben Brereton-Diaz during his side’s defeat at Cardiff City on Tuesday due to fatigue.

Brereton-Diaz has been a near ever present for Blackburn in the Championship this season, starting all 12 league games and scoring five goals.

However, the striker was substituted with 22 minutes remaining during Rovers’ trip to the Welsh capital on Tuesday, with the score at 0-0.

Some 15 minutes after the Chile international was withdrawn, a stunning strike from Mark Harris handed Cardiff a deserved lead.

But Rovers would be handed a chance to equalise in stoppage time when they awarded a penalty in controversial circumstances, referee John Brooks pointing to the spot barely a second before Bradley Dack fired into an empty net for what should have guaranteed the visitors an equaliser.

With Brereton-Diaz off the pitch, summer signing George Hirst stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was comfortably saved by Cardiff ‘keeper Ryan Allsop, who made up for conceding the spot kick by denying Blackburn a point.

Had he been on the pitch, it is likely Brereton-Diaz would have taken the penalty, but it now seems that Tomasson does not believe the 23-year-old could make it to that stage of the match.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, the Rovers head coach revealed: “Ben [Brereton Diaz] is our penalty taker but he was fatigued so we took him out, I think he needed a rest.

“So credit to George, he steps up. It’s the biggest chance in football to score, sometimes you miss, most of the time you score, but today was not one of those.”

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Tomasson felt as though Brereton-Diaz needed a rest here.

As well as starting every league game for Rovers this season, the attacker played twice for Chile during the September international break.

As a result, he has not really had the chance to get much of a break himself, since the season began back at the end of June.

With that in mind, you feel it may have been a sensible decision for Tomasson to give Brereton-Diaz a rest here, given the packed schedule they have between now and the break for the World Cup in mid-November, even if it did cost Blackburn in terms of the penalty on Tuesday.