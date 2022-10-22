Jon Dahl Tomasson makes admission about Blackburn Rovers player as speculation increases

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has insisted that Bradley Dack remains a big part of his plans at Ewood Park.

Despite being fully fit after the two ACL injuries that have dogged him for much of the last two-and-a-half seasons, Dack has struggled for opportunities under the new Rovers boss this season.

The attacker has started just three of Blackburn’s 16 league games during the current campaign, coming off the bench in six more.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland, despite not having any fitness issues.

That led to some reports claiming that Rovers will listen to offers for Dack in the January window, after a bust-up with Tomasson.

Now however, it seems that the Rovers boss is expecting things to play out rather differently with regards to Dack’s future.

Can you get 100% on this quiz about Blackburn Rovers in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Which club did Blackburn beat 1-0 to secure promotion to the Premier League in May 2001? QPR West Brom Huddersfield Preston

Asked if the attacker remains in his plans at Ewood Park, the Blackburn boss was quoted by Lancashire Live as saying: “Yes, of course. I speak to all my players more or less every day to get that connection.

“As I’ve said, we’d like to get him back on track, he’s been out for two years and it’s not that easy to get back.

“We all know that, when you’ve been out for a while it can take the same time to get back, if you can get back.

“I know that I got injured in the World Cup, I tried to come back for a year, so hopefully, we can get him on track. There’s nothing I wish more in the world, and him, to get back to that level.”

Dack’s contract with Blackburn is set to expire at the end of this season, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for many a Blackburn Rovers supporter.

Dack is rightly a hugely popular figure around Ewood Park for what he done for the club, so many will want to see him rediscover that success in Lancashire, and certainly not leave under a club such as this.

However, that is something that will ultimately have to be seen with minutes on the pitch for the attacker, since his profile means questions will continue to be asked if the situation does not change.

But with Rovers performing so well at the minute – currently sitting second in the Championship – it could be hard for Tomasson to justify making such an alteration, simply to make that point.