Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has beeb linked with taking over the role of Sweden's national team manager, amid rumours about his future with the Lancashire-based side.

Alan Nixon said, via his Patreon account, that the boss is keen to leave Rovers after a poor run of form. This, combined with an inability to bring in the desired players, made the Swedish vacancy all the more appealing, as per Nixon.

Blackburn and Tomasson haven't officially parted ways, and this is what is currently stopping the Swedes from making him their next manager. Nixon added that Tomasson would be willing to leave the club for free, but that Blackburn had previously put a stop to that happening as they would want some form of compensation if he went on to get another managerial position.

Rovers have reportedly been drawing up a list of potential candidates so that they are ready to replace him when the time comes. The club are only five points above the relegation places, having narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season.

