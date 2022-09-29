Jon Dahl Tomasson issues welcome Blackburn Rovers injury update ahead of Millwall clash

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is in contention to return to action against Millwall on Saturday afternoon, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed.

Gallagher has not featured for Rovers since coming off the bench in the EFL Cup win at Bradford at the end of August due to a muscle injury.

Prior to that setback, the striker had scored one goal and provided one assist in five league games this season, both of those coming in the 2-1 win at home to West Brom.

Now though, it looks as though the 27-year-old could be back in action this weekend when Rovers host Millwall at Ewood Park.

Indeed, Tomasson has confirmed that his side have no new fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s action, although young centre back Sam Barnes is still out with an ACL injury.

However, deadline day signing Clinton Mola will instead feature for Rovers’ Under 21s against Manchester United this weekend, as the centre back looks to build up his fitness again.

Providing an update on his side’s injury situation ahead of that clash with Millwall, Tomasson was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “I think it is the first time we have had a full fit group. It was great to see Clinton (Mola) as well, he got some minutes in our internal game.

“He will play against Manchester United in the Under-21s. Hopefully, we can get him going and get him fi.t

“We enjoyed the international break, we had some days off but also working hard on the training ground ot get everyone to a reasonable standard (fitness) as well.

“We worked on tactical things as well and it was great to see the players improving with and without the ball.

“I was especially happy to see Clinton because he is a new player for us of course. He had an issue but that’s gone now.

“Everyone else is fine, Sam Barnes is injured but the rest are ready to rumble in that way. Everyone is up to a better standard because we need to use the squad with a lot of games in a short period.

“It’s been a while with Sam (Gallagher) but I can start him. He has been out for a bit but that’s why we have tried to manage this group in this period.”

Having won five and lost five of their ten league games this season, Blackburn go into Saturday’s match seventh in the Championship table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

The Verdict

This does look like being a rather welcome boost for Blackburn.

Gallagher does offer Rovers a presence in attack that could well be needed against a strong Millwall side, while having someone with his experience in the side should also be useful in the search for consistency.

Indeed, that also extends to the prospect of having a fully fit side, which has been something of a rarity for Tomasson during the season so far.

But with a busy schedule on the horizon, that is certainly important for Rovers, to ensure they have the depth required to cope with the demands of the next few weeks.