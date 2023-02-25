Jon Dahl Tomasson issues warning to Blackburn Rovers players ahead of QPR test

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson believes his side will need to deal with the fact Loftus Road will be fired up and their upcoming opponents’ high spirits ahead of this afternoon’s game against Queens Park Rangers, speaking to his side’s media team.

Gareth Ainsworth will take charge of QPR today for the first time since his return to the English capital, with the club suffering a miserable time under Neil Critchley who won just one of his 12 games at the helm.

This appointment allows the West London outfit to make a fresh start and with this, they could be set for a successful afternoon against a Blackburn side that have been the victims of their own consistency this season.

However, the Lancashire club have managed to minimise draws and maximise wins, something that has kept them firmly in the promotion mix at this stage.

With this in mind, the visitors will be the favourites to win this game and that’s why there will be plenty of pressure on them to get a result.

This pressure isn’t the only obstacle they will have to overcome in their quest to win another three points though, with Ainsworth’s arrival not coming at an ideal time for them.

He said: “We all know it’s difficult when a team has a new manager, you don’t know what to expect. The stadium will be fired up, the spirit will be high and there will have been a new energy in the building.

“It’s something we need to deal with, cope with and be ready for. It’s a small ground that’s very close to the pitch and the environment might be a little different.

“It’s not the first club to have changed manager this season and we’ll prepare our lads in a positive way.”

The Verdict:

Ainsworth is a much-loved figure at QPR and that’s another reason why he will get his side’s supporters’ full backing ahead of this clash, something that could put Blackburn on the back foot.

Another factor that could work in the home side’s favour is the fact Daniel Ayala is out of action, with that loss of experience in central defence potentially something the hosts could capitalise on.

However, Blackburn have their own threats and it will be interesting to see who manages to make the team today, with Ben Brereton Diaz not certain to be involved despite the fact he will travel down to London.

If he is deemed fit for this clash, that would be a big boost for Rovers and could give them the extra push needed to win all three points, with confidence not exactly likely to be high at QPR despite the appointment of a new manager.

Their recent form has been woeful and it may take a while for the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss to turn things around at Loftus Road, though he will need to turn things around quickly to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.