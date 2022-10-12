Jon Dahl Tomasson issues verdict on key moment during Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that he was surprised Wigan Athletic’s goal stood last night, issuing his verdict to his side’s media team following their 1-0 loss.

Nathan Broadhead could have put the Latics ahead earlier than he did, forcing his way past multiple Blackburn players before firing a low shot that Thomas Kaminski had to palm away.

Tom Naylor also had an opportunity very shortly after that – but put his long-range effort just wide as Tomasson’s side were able to survive a promising couple of minutes for Leam Richardson’s men.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they were unable to carve out too many major chances – and there was another good opportunity for the hosts just after the half-hour mark when Will Keane dispossessed Scott Wharton and stung the palms of Kaminski.

And Keane proved to be a vital figure for the Latics’ opener, nicking the ball from Tyler Morton in the box with his shot bouncing out to Broadhead who had the simple task of firing the ball into an empty net.

In the end, that proved to be the winner, but Tomasson has questioned whether that goal should have stood in the first place, even without the assistance of VAR.

Speaking after the match, he said: “On a night like tonight, you would take a draw, I’m just surprised the goal was allowed.

“It was a game of few chances and we know how difficult it is in this league when the opponent scores the first goal. We need to learn and the mentality needs to cope with those situations.”

The Verdict:

Keane may not have fouled Morton when he dispossessed himself – but he did pull on his shirt literally seconds before that and that’s why a free-kick should have been given.

The Liverpool man may have opted to continue and that’s probably why the referee isn’t being criticised too badly – but there was no advantage there with the player running back into his own box and that’s why this goal probably should have been disallowed.

It’s not exactly the most scandalous decision that has been made in the EFL this season – but Blackburn are right to feel let down by that decision if they are.

Major credit has to go to Keane for his pressing because the Latics nearly scored a couple of times because of his work – but he may be feeling lucky that he wasn’t sanctioned for the tug on Morton.

The latter was perhaps trying to be too clever and this is one area where he could improve as an inexperienced player. Considering Harvey Elliott made a costly mistake for Blackburn against Reading during the 2020/21 campaign, with George Puscas capitalising, the midfielder can definitely bounce back from this.