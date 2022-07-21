Jon Dahl Tomasson issues update on Bradley Dack at Blackburn Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an injury update on Bradley Dack.

The midfielder has missed all of Blackburn Rovers’ pre-season action so far this summer following an injury he picked up in training.

However, the Dane believes that Dack will be available for the club’s upcoming friendly with Lincoln City this weekend.

The 28-year old did not even travel with the squad on their trip to Scotland, such is the caution that the club was willing to take due to his recent injury issues.

He is hoping to get some minutes in as Rovers travel to Sincil Bank, but he is not expected to compete for the full 90 minutes.

“If everything goes as we planned, and he trained yesterday, we did a very tough session, and the day before, so he should be able to do some minutes,” said Tomasson, via Lancashire Live.

“He won’t be able to make 90, but should be doing some minutes on Saturday.

“Let’s start with one thing at a time, he is a great player, we all know that.”

While this is far from ideal for the midfielder, it is promising for Blackburn that he will be able to get some first team minutes under his belt this pre-season.

The new campaign gets underway in a little over a week, so Tomasson will want to have such an important member of his squad available for selection as quickly as possible.

Tomasson has taken over the role of manager this summer having replaced Tony Mowbray, who led the team to an 8th place finish in the Championship last season.

The Verdict

Dack has had a torrid time with injuries, missing a whole year of his career due to a torn ACL.

He only returned to action last March, where he then went on to play nine times in the league for the side.

All of those appearances ended up as only substitute appearances as he still looks to gain full match fitness.

This pre-season injury will have been a frustrating setback, but at least has only had a minor impact on his ability to get ready for the new campaign.