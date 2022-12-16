Jon Dahl Tomasson issues positive update on Blackburn Rovers man as Norwich clash looms

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Harry Pickering has returned to training ahead of the club’s meeting with Norwich City tomorrow.

The defender missed last weekend’s clash with Preston North End due to illness but has now made a full recovery.

In the absence of Pickering, Blackburn failed to deliver a response to the 3-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Burnley in November as they were outclassed by the Lilywhites.

A brace from Ched Evans as well as goals from Ben Woodburn and Ben Whiteman sealed a 4-1 victory for Preston at Ewood Park.

Despite these two defeats, Blackburn are still third in the Championship standings and will close the gap between them and Sheffield United on Saturday to two points if they beat Norwich.

Rovers will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result at Carrow Road as the Canaries will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash following their recent triumph over Swansea City.

Ahead of this game, Tomasson has shared an update on Pickering.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account) about the defender, the Rovers boss said: “Harry [Pickering] is back.

“He’s been out a bit, he was ill during the Ajax game and came off after 30 minutes.

“He’s been back training this week and we’re very happy to have him back.”

The Verdict

This is a boost for Blackburn as Pickering could make his return to action tomorrow after recovering from illness.

The left-back has managed to show some signs of promise in the Championship this season when he has been fit enough to feature.

In the 19 league games that he has participated in, Pickering has made 1.5 tackles and 1.9 clearances per fixture and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.62 at this level.

When you consider that Callum Brittain is set to be out of action for a number of weeks after suffering ligament damage in his knee against Preston, Ryan Hedges could be shifted to the right-hand side of the pitch tomorrow which in turn will free up the left wing-back role for Pickering.

