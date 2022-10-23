Jon Dahl Tomasson issues injury update on Blackburn Rovers trio

Blackburn Rovers may be in fine form right now as they sit second in the Championship table, but they are nursing several injuries in the midst of that.

Rovers had a very young bench for the most part in their 2-1 success over Birmingham City on Saturday, and that’s because the likes of Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics were unexpected absentees.

And added to those casualties, as well as Daniel Ayala who has been absent for the previous three matches, is Ryan Hedges, who hobbled off against the Blues on 65 minutes.

Speaking on the Welsh wide player, Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told the club’s official media team: “We’ll start with Ryan, who will have a scan and we will then see the time we’ll be without him.”

Both Brittain and Szmodics appeared to come through the midweek clash against Sunderland unscathed, but they were notable omissions from Tomasson’s squad.

It was an enforced decision though as both encountered issues – one against the Black Cats and the other just on the eve of Birmingham visiting Ewood Park.

“Sammie had an acute neck problem a couple of hours before kick-off and couldn’t be involved,” Tomasson said.

“That was unlucky for him.

“Callum got injured in the Sunderland game.

“It’s nothing serious but it might be something that takes a little while.”

The Verdict

Blackburn still have five matches in all competitions to play before the FIFA World Cup begins, so to be picking up injuries now is not a good sign.

For the most part, the players not currently starting for Rovers are young an inexperienced, so Tomasson will not have to want to rely on them despite having a young squad in general.

Brittain and Szmodics are both summer recruits and both have impressed in their appearances so far as part of a unit who are in the automatic promotion places in the Championship – perhaps over-performing expectations.

That position may not last though if Blackburn continue to pick up injuries – the World Cup may end up coming at a good time in that sense but there’s still a long way to go until that.