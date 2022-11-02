Jon Dahl Tomasson issues “disappointing” verdict after Coventry City v Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers’ four-game winning streak came to an end last night as the Lancashire side fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.

A win for Rovers last night would have cemented their place in second in the Championship and closed the gap to their rivals Burnley, who currently occupy top spot.

However, Coventry, who were in the bottom three before kick-off, had other ideas, and the Sky Blues managed to produce an eye-catching win that saw them climb out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

The Sky Blues took the lead shortly before halftime thanks to a close-range shot from midfielder Jamie Allen. From then on, Coventry were well deserved of their lead, and when Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett was given his marching orders for a challenge on Callum Doyle, the three points looked certain.

Speaking after the game, Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson gave an honest assessment of his team’s performance.

He said, via Coventry Live: “It was a disappointing night. We lost the game in the first half when we didn’t perform well enough. In possession, we gave a lot of the ball away and were not aggressive enough. We had a couple of opportunities, but overall Coventry deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“The boys stepped up in the second half but needed the final ball to be better to create something dangerous. We’ve had lots of ups and downs and will continue to do so. We are not the end product.

“In the first half, we were too slow, and there were too many mistakes. In the second half, we were better without being brilliant because we did not create enough.”

The Verdict

As Tomasson says, it was a disappointing night for Blackburn, as many would have expected them to continue their impressive form and close the gap to Burnley at the top of the table.

However, in the Championship, you have to turn up and play for 90 minutes, not 45, and as the Rovers manager says, they didn’t turn up in the first half, and that is where they evidently lost the game.

Despite currently sitting in second place, this season has been an inconsistent one for Blackburn, as they’ve gone from winning one week to losing the next, and so on.

It shows that Tomasson has done an excellent job at Ewood Park so far, considering the league table, but as he states, they are not the finished product, and it seems there will be plenty of ups and downs still to come in this season.