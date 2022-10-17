Jon Dahl Tomasson issues Blackburn team news ahead of Sunderland clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that defender Daniel Ayala will not be ready for the club’s clash against Sunderland in midweek.

The Black Cats travel to Ewood Park in Championship action on Tuesday night, but it comes too soon for Ayala, who missed the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the weekend with injury.

“Ayala is not ready yet,” the Rovers boss told the media, via Blackburn club media.

“He’s getting better but will not be ready for the game.”

Elsewhere, Blackburn skipper Lewis Travis is also set to miss out through suspension.

The 25-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“Of course we have Trav [Lewis Travis] suspended.” Tomasson added.

“He’s played a lot of minutes this season, we know how important he is in the midfield. He’s a warrior in the midfield, so we will miss him.

“On the other hand we have a lot of players who need to take their opportunities, football is about that.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Tim Sherwood Yes No

Blackburn head into the clash sitting 5th in the league standings, just one point behind league leaders Burnley.

Their opponents Sunderland, meanwhile, sit ninth following their victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The Verdict

Losing Daniel Ayala is a blow, but Blackburn showed in beating Boro at the weekend that they can cope without the experienced Spaniard.

Lewis Travis’ absence combined with the loss of Ayala does not help matters, though, particularly when it is due to suspension and not fitness related.

Nevertheless, it should be an exciting clash when the two sides go head to head at Ewood Park tomorrow evening.

A win for the home side could see them top the Championship standings come the full time whistle tomorrow evening, if results go their way.