Jon Dahl Tomasson issues Blackburn Rovers warning despite victory over Middlesbrough

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson believes his side will be inconsistent for most of the season, when asked whether his side can remain at the top end of the table as he spoke to Lancs Live.

The Lancashire outfit have made a bright start to life under the Dane, climbing to the top of the table before their inconsistency hampered their progress slightly.

This inconsistency is perhaps something that should have been expected following the departure of Tony Mowbray, with the club needing time to adapt after having the 58-year-old at the helm at Ewood Park for over five years.

And their previous mix of results wasn’t helped by the late appointment of Tomasson and Director of Football Gregg Broughton, both of whom only arrived in June and had a very limited amount of time to put plans in place for the summer window.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise that three of their six additions only arrived during the final stages of the window, though Tomasson will have fewer excuses now he’s had a chance to have a full international break and a considerable amount of time working with his new additions and the entire first-team squad.

However, Rovers’ boss has warned that it won’t all be plain sailing despite climbing into fifth spot yesterday.

He said: “I think we will be inconsistent all season for sure. Twelve players went away, six came in, a couple of youngsters as well, so it’s a big transition, a great project, a difficult project, but one that I’m enjoying.

“I went from Malmo after winning two titles, playing Champions League, but before that I had three-and-a-half years with the Denmark national team, so when I came here I knew we would lose games.

“But I came here because it’s a great project where we can create something beautiful.”

The Verdict:

In fairness, Blackburn haven’t had a huge rebuild so they should be able to build some form of consistency this season, although the fact they still have lots of young players in their first-team squad should be considered.

They may have brought in the likes of Dom Hyam and Sammie Szmodics who both have a reasonable amount of experience under their belt, but others like John Buckley are still young and they will be inconsistent because of this.

There’s also uncertainty regarding the future of Ben Brereton Diaz and that off-field noise could potentially affect them regardless of the fact the first-team squad seem to be model professionals.

The fact they are playing some very good teams also has to be taken into consideration because Rovers aren’t the best team in the league and it will be seen as a real achievement if they make the play-offs.

But they certainly have the ingredients to be in the top half of the division this term and after coming close to sealing a place in the top six last year, there will be no shortage of motivation for them this term.