Jon Dahl Tomasson issues Blackburn Rovers injury update ahead of Luton Town clash

Jon Dahl Tomasson has issued an injury update for Blackburn Rovers ahead of this weekend’s clash against Luton Town.

Rovers go into Saturday’s game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win at home to Watford midweek.

That has seen Rovers gather momentum after a poor run of results in recent weeks.

However, the Danish coach will be without Clinton Mola against the Hatters, with the 21-year-old still not considered fit enough to make his way into the squad.

Forward Sam Gallagher will also be unavailable for selection as he nears a return from injury.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Callum Brittain will be considered ready to face Nathan Jones’ team this weekend, with the full-back likely to be assessed the morning of the game.

“We only have Clinton [Mola] who is not totally fit,” said Tomasson, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“Sam [Gallagher] is training with the group, but is not going to be involved. Callum [Brittain] will be travelling with us, let’s see if he’s going to be involved.

“Clinton is nothing serious. Sam, it would be very stupid to bring him in immediately. He’ll play an internal 11v11 on Saturday next week.

“Also there will be a training game so some players who haven’t played that much can get minutes into the legs.

“It’s great to have a fit squad. Everybody is important to help the team. You need competition.”

Tuesday’s 2-0 win against the Hornets moved Rovers up to third in the Championship table, four points adrift of the top two.

A trip to Kenilworth Road offers the team a chance to earn back to back victories as Tomasson’s side looks to make it three wins from four before the international break.

The Verdict

Luton haven’t been able to maintain the form that earned them a top six finish last season, so Blackburn should be targeting all three points this weekend.

The absence of Brittain and Gallager would be a blow, with the pair proving to be important members of the team under Tomasson.

It has become difficult to predict what kind of Rovers side will show up this season, with the team having five wins and four defeats from nine games.

But with the top two already opening up a gap to the rest of the table, a win will be needed to keep pace with the likes of Sheffield United and Norwich City.