Jon Dahl Tomasson hints at big call in absence of “warrior” against Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has hinted that 19-year-old Jake Garrett could be in line to replace Lewis Travis, who is suspended for Tuesday’s game against Sunderland.

Travis picked up a fifth booking of the 2022/23 Championship season in Rovers’ for a foul on George Friend in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside meaning he will miss the visit of the Black Cats in midweek.

Blackburn will want to be at their best for what is Tony Mowbray’s first trip back to Ewood Park since his summer departure and it is a blow to their hopes of securing back-to-back wins for the first time since August that they’ll be without their captain.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Tomasson hinted that he could turn to a secret weapon as he looks to replace him on Tuesday – with Garrett yet to feature in the Championship.

On Travis’ suspension, he said: “He’s a warrior in that midfield, we know that. You need those players in the team.

“I am disappointed he’s not available and I was surprised he did get a yellow card in that way. Playing with a yellow card as a midfield for that long is not easy so he made good choices. Other players must play!

“Jake has made some very good steps in the last month and that’s why we didn’t want to send him on loan. People talk about men’s football and you need that but we want to create a different type of players.

“The players that we think can play our way of football. I have seen him doing a lot of good things in the last couple of months.”

A product of the Blackburn academy, Garrett was handed his professional debut by Tomasson in August – starting the 2-1 win over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Being without Travis for Tuesday’s game is certainly a blow for Rovers and slims their chances of picking up back-to-back wins.

The captain has been exceptional this season, which makes it all the more important that Tomasson selects the right replacement.

It would show plenty of faith in Garrett to start him in place of Blackburn’s midfield “warrior” and while it would be an eye-catching move, the teenager is clearly a player the Rovers boss rates.

He handed him his debut in August and has included him in a number of Championship matchday squads this term.

Tuesday could be a big day for the young midfielder.