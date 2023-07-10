Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Niall Ennis is still a week away from returning to the pitch, as he questioned Plymouth for how they handled the striker in the past.

Niall Ennis joins Blackburn

It’s set to be a very busy summer for Rovers, who are looking to build on a promising first season under Tomasson, which saw them just miss out on the play-offs.

With the influential Ben Brereton Diaz having moved on, and plenty more following him out the door, there is a need for quality new additions this summer. And, Blackburn made a positive start on that front by winning the race for Ennis.

The forward scored 12 goals for Plymouth as they won promotion to the Championship last season, but with his deal expiring, he was available on a free, and he decided to move to Ewood Park.

Given his ability and potential, it was an exciting signing for Rovers, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t involved against Accrington for the friendly games over the weekend.

Why wasn’t Niall Ennis involved for Blackburn?

It has since been revealed that Ennis has a ‘lingering groin issue’ which appears to be something that he has been managing for some time.

That’s because Tomasson wasn’t too happy with Argyle when he discussed the player and gave an update on his situation to BBC Sport Lancashire.

“With Ennis, we need to build him up. He had a lot of things with Plymouth that were not top class, so we are building him up, and he will probably be on the pitch with the team around the first Monday when we come back from Austria.

“We need to work, this is a boy we need to work on. He is working hard on those things, so in that way it's great.”

As Tomasson mentioned, Rovers are travelling to Austria today for the next stage of their pre-season preparations, which will finish up with two games against TSV Hartberg on Saturday.

From the update, Ennis will not be involved in the fixture, with the player set to join up with the rest of the group two days after.

Plymouth would no doubt contest the claims from Tomasson, and they would point out that Ennis featured in their final six games as they won the League One title.

Blackburn’s summer plans

Once Rovers return to England, they will play games against Fleetwood, Barnsley, Stockport and Girona before the Championship opener, which is against West Brom at Ewood Park on August 5. So, there’s still time for Ennis to get game time ahead of the new season.

With all this going on, Tomasson and the recruitment team will be working hard on bringing in new additions to help the group. The boss has already made it clear that he expects signings to be made, and he has also confirmed that he wants to strengthen the attack, even with Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson having been brought in already.