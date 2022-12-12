Jon Dahl Tomasson gives verdict on Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack amid Sunderland interest

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson says he was pleased for Bradley Dack after he scored on his return to the team on Saturday.

Dack has endured some well-documented injury problems in recent years, but now back to full fitness, he has been out-of-favour this season under Tomasson, regularly finding himself on the bench and on some occasions not even included in the matchday squad.

He made his first league start since September in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Preston North End at Ewood Park and while it was dismal afternoon for the team, Dack was the one positive. It was his first league goal of the season, though he has netted twice in the Carabao Cup.

His lack of minutes have supposedly alerted the attention of his former manager Tony Mowbray, who he worked with during the 59-year-old’s time in charge in Lancashire. Mowbray is now at Sunderland and according to a report from The Sun, he is interested in a reunion with Dack at the Stadium of Light.

But Tomasson was delighted for Dack at the weekend and explained that he is managing the 28-year-old carefully after his long injury lay-offs.

“It is good for him to get minutes and get a start,” Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“As I have said many times, he has been away for a while, we are trying to get him up to speed in that way.

“He is working hard for that and everyone wants to see a good old Bradley.

“We hope he can be back on that level, no-one knows that when they are two difficult injuries and I feel sorry for the boy in that way.

“I did it myself and I had to stop because it didn’t come back, so I know exactly how a person is feeling.”

The verdict

It was great to see Dack back among the goals on Saturday.

He is an incredibly talented player who has had such bad luck with injuries, but a fit and firing Dack could be crucial to Blackburn’s promotion chances this season.

It has been surprising to see him feature so infrequently, but taking Tomasson’s comments at face value, it seems as though he is using his own experience of injuries as a player to inform his management of Dack.

Tomasson now needs to give Dack a run in the team or he will risk losing him in January as speculation increases about his future.

There are question marks over whether Sunderland could afford him, but Dack thrived under Mowbray when fit so he could be interested in making that move should his minutes continue to be limited.