Jon Dahl Tomasson gives honest view on Blackburn Rovers’ recent struggles

Despite a really strong start to the season, Blackburn Rovers have slowed down a bit in recent games and have now lost their previous three league games.

Not only that but Rovers have failed to score a goal in any of those three games and have conceded in the first half in every game putting them behind going into half time.

Generally, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are getting off to a slow start and despite coming out looking a better side in the second half, they are too far behind in terms of the game to come back from it.

However, the manager isn’t too worried about the game of two half story yet as he told Lancashire Live: “I’m not concerned easily, especially when we are eight games into a new project. We have five wins and I can see it’s not that bad.

“We need to be honest, we were not good enough in the first half [against Stoke at the weekend]. We were not happy, the players were very disappointed with the first half.

“It is much easier to win games if you start well.”

Not only does he feel his side are playing two different halves, but he also feels as though his squad is in a difficult place as he said: “Of course, Ryan [Hedges] had a good start but he was not totally fit against Sheffield United so I didn’t want to take any risks starting him too much with a lot of games coming. The squad is stretched, that’s why I didn’t start with him but I changed it after because I was not happy with the first half.

“The players weren’t happy, the fans weren’t happy but in the second half I think we deserved more.”

The Verdict:

What’s encouraging is that Blackburn aren’t putting in terrible performances from the first to the 90th minute. However, there is a lot of inconsistency currently and they don’t seem to be able to perform for a whole game which means they are losing.

Of course, they may have problems in their squad currently as well as the fact that a new manager came in over summer and therefore the club may still be learning to gel with one another.

One thing’s for sure though, Rovers will have to sort their form out soon because if they don’t pick up some points they can quickly fall behind in the league.

This week they have a midweek game against Blackpool who have now had two 3-3 draws in a row meaning there seems to be the opportunity for some goals which will no doubt drag up confidence.