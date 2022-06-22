Jon Dahl Tomasson eyeing potential reunion with Malmo duo at Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is eyeing up a potential swoop for Malmo duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jo Inge Berget, according to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.

Tomasson worked alongside these two players during his time in charge of Malmo and is understood to be keen to explore the possibility of signing them this summer.

Ahmedhodzic spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Bordeaux and is set to officially link up with Malmo again at the end of June.

During his time with the French side, the 23-year-old made 14 appearances for the club as they were relegated from Ligue 1.

As for Berget, he has played 10 times for Malmo in the Allsvenskan during the 2022 campaign.

In terms of his overall record for the Swedish outfit, the winger has managed to find the back of the net on 57 occasions whilst he has also provided 49 assists for his team-mates in 228 appearances.

Both of these players have previously played in the Football League during their respective careers.

Berget featured on two occasions for Cardiff City whilst Ahmedhodzic played one game for Nottingham Forest before sealing a move to Malmo.

Tomasson has yet to make any signings since being handed over the reins at Blackburn earlier this month.

The Verdict

When you consider that Tomasson has worked closely with these two players in his managerial career, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock that he is believed to be interested in securing a reunion at Blackburn.

Although Berget and Ahmedhodzic both failed to make a lasting impression during their previous spells in England, there is no reason why they cannot have a positive impact on Rovers’ fortunes next season.

Having recently waved goodbye to Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke, Blackburn will need to strengthen their options in the heart of defence and thus Ahmedhodzic may fit the bill.

As for Berget, Tomasson should only be looking to seal a deal for the winger if he believes that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship.