Jon Dahl Tomasson explains recent absence of Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that John Buckley has been put back in the under-21’s due to needing to be more intense and play the ball forward.

Throughout the opening months of the season, Buckley was a regular, featuring either as a starter or from the bench.

However, his last league appearance came four matches ago, missing Rovers last three Championship outings.

Now, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has explained the decision.

“We put John in the Under-21s to get minutes and because he needed to be more intense and play the ball forward,” Tomasson said, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“John is a thinker, he thinks a lot about football and he wants to improve and do better, that is the conversation we are having as staff with John to get minutes.

“From a fitness point of view, no problem at all. He should be able to play.”

With skipper Lewis Travis suspended for tonight’s clash with Sunderland at Ewood Park, there is a potential recall on the cards for Buckley, though.

Travis picked up his fifth yellow card of the season away at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, dealing a blow to Tomasson, however, he says there is options to choose from to replace the suspended midfielder.

“Everyone wants to play and we have a couple we can choose from, so let’s see who will be playing,” Tomasson said on the situation.

“Jake has improved over the last month, playing a much quicker game.

“He’s a player who can do both things, he can win duels, good on the ball and his development has been positive over the last month.”

Blackburn versus Sunderland is scheduled for an 8PM kick off UK time tonight.

The Verdict

It’s normal for a young player to come in and then go back out of the team, but it is perhaps surprising to see John Buckley put back into the under-21’s.

Given how regularly he was featuring in Tomasson’s side, and how much he has featured at Championship level in the last few seasons, you thought he would remain in the first team squad for the rest of the season.

He has over 100 appearances to his name in the second tier for example.

Indeed, perhaps Lewis Travis’ suspension comes at the right time, though, with Buckley potentially getting the chance to stake his claim once again this evening.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he is the man Tomasson selects to replace the club skipper in the midfield.