Jon Dahl Tomasson discusses key Blackburn Rovers issue

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said inconsistency is to be expected from his young squad, insisting he is undertaking a project at present.

14 games into the Championship season, Rovers have won seven matches and lost seven, leaving the side sitting 7th in the league standings at present.

Although nobody would complain about their league position, their form does lack consistency, however, Tomasson says that this is to be expected with such a young side.

“Of course we are a young team, but that’s why this is a project if you look at the team,” Tomasson said, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“I came from Malmo, a team that was used to winning, two league titles, playing Champions League, going through four qualifying rounds against champions of other countries, including Rangers, so I’ve been used to winning in that way.

“When I chose Blackburn I knew there would be less winning, because this is a difficult task, but it’s a very interesting project and I can come in and help the club create something a little bit different.

“We need to create something different to have a chance of going where we want to go and stay there. We can’t do what the rest of the league is doing because the chance would be almost zero of getting where we want.”

Rovers face current Championship strugglers Middlesbrough in action later this afternoon, with three points potentially taking them as high as fourth in the table.

Touching on the addition of Dom Hyam at the back, Tomasson continued on the project, insisting: “When you are building, and it’s a young side, you need a way of playing and over time you need to create value.”

“One of the things you need in your team is experience and you can see Dom Hyam is an experienced player, he’s gone directly into the team and he’s taken charge of that role.

“When you have a young team, and a new team, there will be inconsistency, which is normal.

“We’re building, we have a plan and we don’t panic because we know exactly what we want to do.”

The Verdict

You can certainly understand why there is no panic at Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the inconsistency, which of course is not ideal, the club have still managed to win half of their matches and earn, at present, a very respectable league position.

Indeed, given that it is a project and they’re currently seventh, you may even suggest that they are slightly ahead of where they ought to be.

Of course, the hope will be that with added experience and time under their new coach, the young squad can find more consistency than they have exhibited so far.

If they can, it really does bode well for Rovers season.