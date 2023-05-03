It is set to be a tense final day in the Championship with a relegation spot still up to be avoided and two play-off places that five clubs will still be chasing when Monday comes about.

Blackburn Rovers are one of a select few teams who have something to play for, with the Lancashire outfit knowing that they need all three points when they visit Millwall on Monday afternoon, all whilst needing West Brom and Sunderland to drop points.

There have been a few positives for Rovers to take this season, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's development as head coach certainly being one of the most prominent points of this season at Ewood Park.

However, the progress of the Danish manager has not gone unnoticed and he has emerged on the radar at Premier League club Leeds United, as per a recent report from Football Insider.

Of course, the Yorkshire club have appointed Sam Allardyce until the end of the season but they will likely keep Tomasson in mind as they head closer to the end of the season.

Could he leave for Leeds United?

Regardless of whether or not Leeds can retain their Premier League status, it is an attractive position that could entice a high standard of managers that are both in and out of current jobs.

If the Whites remain in the Premier League, then a top tier chance would represent an excellent opportunity for the 46-year-old to further his managerial career, whilst he would likely be backed in the transfer market.

If Allardyce is unable to steer clear of the relegation positions, then the Leeds job will still be an attractive one, as the Elland Road outfit would be presented with parachute payments that will allow them to remain competitive in the upcoming transfer window.

When does his Blackburn Rovers contract expire?

Only appointing Tomasson last summer, the 46-year-old is only just coming to the end of his first season in charge at Ewood Park, as there remains a possibility that he can deliver promotion in Lancashire.

Upon arrival, the Danish manager penned down a three-year deal, meaning he will still have two years left on his deal when the summer comes about and Leeds open up their managerial search once more.

Tomasson spent six months away from the managerial game before his Rovers appointment, with his previous job being a successful one with Swedish club Malmo.