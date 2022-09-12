Jon Dahl Tomasson confirms double Blackburn Rovers boost ahead of Watford clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will have a strengthened defence for Watford’s visit to Ewood Park on Tuesday night as both Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala are now fit enough to play a part.

Rovers have been short on centre-backs for a number of games now, with Spaniard Ayala being struck down with a calf issue, forcing him to miss the last two matches.

It was a similar situation for Wharton, who had started the 2022-23 campaign alongside Ayala in defence, only to pick up a similar calf problem after just two matches of the season.

That injury led to Tomasson handing teenage starlet Ash Phillips his chance to shine, and the signing of Dominic Hyam from Coventry City has now added to the Dane’s selection headache when all are fully-fit.

Tomasson is in that situation right now ahead of a midweek clash with the Hornets, with all three senior centre-backs, as well as Phillips, fit and ready to play.

Confirming the news that both Ayala and Wharton have recovered from their issues, Tomasson said, per LancsLive: “Of course, every situation is like that where if you have been training more you are better. It is always better to have more sessions in your legs.

“I can choose them, it’s the first time in 10 games that I need to make choices. Isn’t that brilliant?

“It’s about Rovers and competition, doing a good performance in training, doing a good performance in games. It’s not about one person, one player, it is about the team.

“Players need competition in modern football. Now we have the opportunity to make choices and be flexible. Players can push each other, it’s what we want as a manager, club and a player.”

The Verdict

Tomasson will be glad to have the headache of not knowing who to select at the back as that means all his options are fit and raring to go.

Blackburn themselves haven’t have a good time of things in recent weeks, with quite a few losses bringing Tomasson’s positive start to the season to a shuddering halt.

There have been plenty of goals conceded as well, and that coincided with the loss of Wharton to injury, so the academy graduate coming back will be important.

It also gives the Blackburn manager the opportunity to go to a three at the back if he wishes, as it’s going to be difficult to keep every single player happy with their playing time if he continues with a four at the back system.