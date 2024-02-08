Highlights Tomasson's departure from Blackburn Rovers is imminent due to frustrations with the club's management and a failed transfer.

Carlton Palmer believes Tomasson's exit would be a major loss for Blackburn and highlights the manager's capabilities at the Championship level.

Blackburn Rovers' poor run of form and lack of wins is putting them at risk of relegation, making the situation even more challenging for a potential replacement like John Eustace.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is expected to depart Blackburn Rovers following a falling out behind the scenes.

According to David Anderson, the Dane could exit Ewood Park as early as today.

The 47-year-old joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 on a two-year contract, but it now appears that his time with the Lancashire club is set to come to an abrupt end.

Tomasson has been frustrated with the way the club is being run, which came to a head with the botched transfer for Duncan McGuire, which led to him failing to sign for Rovers.

It has been reported that the former forward threatened to resign from his position as manager, with Rovers linked with a move for John Eustace as his potential replacement.

Palmer: “A huge blow for Blackburn Rovers”

Carlton Palmer believes Tomasson’s exit would be a big loss for Blackburn.

The 58-year-old has claimed that the manager has proven himself as very capable at a Championship level if given the tools to succeed.

“Blackburn Rovers sit 18th in the Championship on 33 points, only five points above the relegation zone,” Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

“It is understood that crunch talks are being held between the manager Jon Dahl Tomasson and the hierarchy.

“It is believed at the conclusion of these talks Jon Dahl will have stepped down or resigned or been sacked.

“It is reported that Jon offered his resignation to the club last summer when the financial picture at Rovers changed dramatically.

“Jon offered to walk away for free.

“It seems again Jon’s frustrations comes about the January transfer window.

“It is repeatedly said that the club’s new project is not what he signed up to, and he’s not been very happy with the change in budget, and expectations to develop young players.

“Blackburn are currently experiencing their worst run under Jon, collecting five points out of a possible 33.

“He has six months left on his contract that he signed in the summer of July ‘22, but it seems the situation has reached breaking point and Jon will leave the club.

“I think it’s a huge blow for Blackburn Rovers, as proven he’s a very capable and talented manager at Championship level, if you give him the tools to do the job.”

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn have failed to win any of their last eight league fixtures, with their most recent victory coming against Bristol City in mid-December.

Rovers have fallen into the bottom half of the table during this run, having previously been in the mix for a play-off place.

The gap to the relegation zone is now just five points with 17 fixtures remaining.

Next up for Blackburn is a home game against relegation rivals Stoke City on 10 February.

Tomasson’s exit exposes mess behind the scenes at Blackburn

This is a situation that is having a damaging impact on the club’s image.

The failure to sign McGuire has made Blackburn a laughing stock among neutral and rival supporters, reflecting really badly on Rovers.

The Lancashire club has lost themselves a highly-rated manager who did well to guide the team to a seventh place finish last year.

If Eustace does arrive as his replacement then he will be stepping into a challenging environment.

He will also need to immediately turn around results, as the team is increasingly in danger of being pulled into the relegation zone unless they can start winning games again quickly.