Jon Dadi Bodvarsson sends message to Bolton Wanderers supporters after club’s latest triumph

Bolton Wanderers forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old netted his first goal for the Trotters on Saturday as they eased to a 4-0 victory over the Dons.

Bodvarsson opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the clash as he headed home from Aaron Morley’s corner.

Following the break, Dapo Afolayan doubled his side’s advantage after being teed up by Dion Charles.

Charles then added a third for Bolton as he fired past Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev before Amadou Bakayoko netted his ninth goal of the season in the closing stages of the fixture.

As a result of this triumph, the Trotters managed to close the gap between them and the play-off places in the third-tier to seven points.

Set to face Lincoln City on Tuesday, Bolton ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture as they have won four of their last six league fixtures.

After his side’s latest victory, Bodvarsson took to Twitter to laud the club’s fans for their support.

The forward posted: “My first goal for the club today and a fantastic win!

“Thanks for your brilliant support.”

My first goal for the club today and a fantastic win! Thanks for your brilliant support 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MfUPRiWT9A — Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (@jondadi) February 19, 2022

The Verdict

Having failed to score in his previous seven league appearances for Bolton, Bodvarsson will be relieved to finally get off the mark for his new side.

A stand-out performer in yesterday’s meeting with Burton, Bodvarsson was directly involved in two goals for his side as they eased to victory over Wimbledon.

By using this display as a platform to build upon, the forward could potentially become a key player for Bolton during the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, given that Bakayoko is currently pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven, Bodvarsson could lose his place in the side if he doesn’t make strides in terms of his consistency in the coming weeks.