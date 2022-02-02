Jon Dadi Bodvarsson sends message to Bolton Wanderers’ fans after Cambridge win

Bolton Wanderers’ Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has delivered a supportive message to the team following their latest performance.

The forward returned to action for the side as they won 2-0 against Cambridge United.

Bodvarsson came on for the final half hour with the side 1-0 up at the time. Ian Evatt’s side led through a 39th minute Amadou Bakayoko goal.

Oladapo Afolayan sealed the three points with 20 minutes still to go, as Bolton moved to 11th in the League One table.

Bodvarsson congratulated the side on their three points and revealed his delight at getting only his third appearance at the club since arriving in January.

“Another one! Thought the lads were brilliant yesterday. Good to get more minutes. Thanks for your support,” wrote Bodvarsson, via Twitter.

Bodvarsson signed from Millwall in the middle of the January transfer window. So far he has only made three substitute appearances for his new side, having yet to make a start for Evatt’s team.

However, given his total lack of game time for Millwall this season it is understandable that Evatt is easing him back to football with cameos off the bench.

This result made it four league wins in a row for the Wanderers. That run of form has brought them to within 12-points of the play-off places, with a game in hand on sixth place Oxford United.

Up next for Bolton is a trip to Morecambe on February 5.

The Verdict

Easing Bodvarsson into the side makes a lot of sense for Evatt given the Iceland forward hasn’t played all season.

It also makes a lot of sense to keep the team intact as it continues its winning streak. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Bodvarsson has plenty of Championship experience to bring to the side as it pushes for an unlikely play-off place.

The 29-year old has played for the likes of Millwall, Wolves and Reading over the years, so he knows what it takes to make it in the second tier.