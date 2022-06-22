Jon Dadi Bodvarsson reveals clear Bolton Wanderers aim for 2022/23 campaign

Bolton Wanderers forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has admitted that the club will be aiming to secure a top-six finish in League One during the 2022/23 campaign.

Following their promotion from the fourth-tier, the Trotters produced a host of encouraging performances in the previous term under the guidance of Ian Evatt.

A run of five wins and three draws in their final eight league games of the term resulted in Bolton finishing ninth in the League One standings.

Wanderers have already made some alterations to their squad ahead of the upcoming season which is set to get underway in July.

Jack Iredale has sealed a permanent move to the University of Bolton Stadium while James Trafford and Conor Bradley have both been signed on a temporary basis by the club.

Bodvarsson will be tasked with leading the line alongside Dion Charles later this year.

Signed by Bolton in the January transfer window, the forward demonstrated some real signs of promise in the second-half of the previous term as he provided nine direct goal contributions in League One.

Making reference to the club’s ambitions for the new term, Bodvarsson has revealed that his side will be looking to finish in the top six.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Iceland international said: “We did well last season for a team coming up from League Two and we were not far away from the play-offs, so naturally now people will have bigger expectations for us to go up.

“We have high standards for ourselves too.

“We have spoken about it and our goal is to be in the top six and hopefully get promotion.

“It is a massive club and that should always be the goal here.

“I don’t think the players will shy away from it either.

“It is a healthy pressure.”

The Verdict

In order to have the best chance of challenging for a top-six finish and promotion to the Championship, Bolton will need Bodvarsson to be firing on all cylinders throughout the upcoming campaign.

Having scored seven goals in 21 league appearances for Wanderers last season, it will be interesting to see whether the forward is able to hit the ground running at this level later this year.

The scale of Bolton’s success in the third-tier is likely to depend upon whether they are able to add some more classy operators to their squad in the coming weeks.

Providing that they nail their transfer recruitment, there is every chance that Bolton will go on to reach new heights in this division with Evatt at the helm.