Jon Dadi Bodvarsson issues rallying cry in Bolton Wanderers’ play-off pursuit

Bolton Wanderers sit sixth in a League One table based off of the last 20 games and have given themselves an outside chance of breaking into the play-offs as a result.

The Trotters showed a lot of promise at the start of the season and if was not for a significant drop-off at the back end of 2021, Ian Evatt’s men would probably be right in the mix for promotion.

January signing Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has found the net twice since joining the club and added some gloss on their victory over Gillingham at the weekend.

The Iceland international is fired up for the final ten games of the season and that really came across when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Ten games now, I think we should go all-in.

“We have nothing to lose, everything to gain.

“So let’s play this football to the end of the season and see where it takes us.

“Nothing is finished yet.

“You never know what might happen.”

Bolton take on relegation-threatened Morecambe on Tuesday evening at The UniBol with a chance of reducing the gap between themselves and the play-off places to four points.

It feels like a must win game at this stage, the Shrimps have only picked up 17 points in their last 25 league outings, ranking them last for that measure and will be expected to struggle against a Bolton side playing with a lot of confidence.

The Verdict

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Bolton Wanderers players born in?

1 of 20 Ricardo Santos London Almada Lisbon Manchester

Bodvarsson will be desperate to earn a second chance to prove himself at Championship level and the foundations definitely look to be in place for that to be possible at Bolton.

However, it is a huge uphill task for them to make the play-offs this season and failing to take maximum points on Tuesday would probably signal the end of any belief at the club.

It is still a huge positive that Ian Evatt’s men have turned a corner so noticeably and are clearly building momentum for next season.

Evatt’s style of play is bold and therefore it will take some time for the many January signings to get used to his ideas.

The way they are going, Bolton will certainly be amongst the favourites to win promotion heading into the 2022/23 third tier campaign.