Jon Dadi Bodvarsson gives his thoughts ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ match tonight v Morecambe

Bolton attacker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson says his team will be feeling more relaxed about tonight’s game against Morecambe after a 3-0 victory against Gillingham at the weekend in which he scored.

Bolton had quite a strong month in February but but took a dip at the end of the month following a 2-0 defeat at MK Dons.

Due to the fact their other loss in February came against Burton Albion, Bolton knew they couldn’t go into Saturday’s game against 22nd placed Gillingham over confident.

However after a comfortable 3-0 win, the 29-year-old told Bolton News how it helped. He said: “A lot of the teams in League One are physical, quite direct, and maybe that has been a bit of a problem for us this season, results-wise.

“But I think we did well against Gillingham and felt we were really focussed on those small details, the set pieces, everyone was at it, and that is what you need to do against that sort of team.

“I remember the game against Burton, it was a prime example. They were playing for set pieces, long throws, and it was very frustrating because I know we’re better than that.

“Against Gillingham we focused really well on marking the players, the small things that are so important and hopefully that can keep going.”

Bodvarsson also admitted he is enjoying his football at Bolton and likes the way they play even if they face a hard time against a direct opposition. He said: “Personally, if I had to choose, I would pick our style of play – possession-based, attractive football.

“Since I came to Bolton it felt like a massive weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I felt myself again. And when you are feeling that way you don’t over-think things too much, I am just doing what comes naturally and the confidence is there.

“We are playing some really good football, which fits me as well, so my long-term goal now is finish the season as well as possible but then get ready for next season.”

The Verdict:

Bolton can have a bit of a hard time of it in this league as their favoured style of play does not always suit the games especially when they come up against particularly tough and direct opposition.

However, it’s clear that the players are enjoying the way their side are playing and Ian Evatt believes in his style so they are sticking with it and enjoying their football. The next step for them is being able to make sure that can always give them the three points.

Saturday’s 3-0 win away at Gillingham will have definitely raised the confidence of the players though and they will be hoping they can take elements of that performance into tonight’s game against Morecambe who also sit in the relegation zone.

Sitting seven points off the playoffs promotion is looking unlikely for Bolton this season but from the sounds of things, the team are already looking forward to next season meaning they will be able to spend summer working on how to play nice football whilst being effective.