Jon Dadi Bodvarsson delivers verdict on surprise Bolton Wanderers result

Bolton have been flying in recent weeks but they came crashing back down to Earth with a bang in midweek, as the side suffered a 3-1 loss to Burton.

Before the humbling defeat to the Brewers, the side had not lost in any of their last four competitive fixtures. It was a run that saw them overcome Charlton and Oxford and climb back up the League One table.

They will certainly have fancied their chances to extend their good run of form against Burton in midweek but instead, the side collapsed and ended up shipping three goals on their way to defeat.

They’ll have a chance to get back to winning ways against Wimbledon at the weekend and one name who is determined to ensure that is the case is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. The Bolton newboy revealed to the Bolton News that he feels English football is ‘unpredictable’ and that his team have to ‘go again’ at the weekend.

The 29-year-old has made only one start so far for Wanderers but has played in seven games since he joined the side as a free agent. He has looked fairly solid at times and his experience from his days at Millwall – when he played in 69 league games for the Lions – will certainly help Bolton for the rest of the campaign.

However, he wasn’t able to stop his new side from falling to a defeat in midweek and after the game, he told the Bolton News how his club need to forget about the ‘shock’ result and bounce back at the weekend.

He said: “I have been in England for about six years now and I still remember my first game, and just how crazy it is here.

“It is unpredictable, you can be going on a really good roll like we were and then get smacked in the face like this. That is part of the game, but it is important for the team to not let this define us, it is just a shock result, and we go again on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is no stranger to English football and is no stranger to the EFL either, having spent the vast majority of his career here.

He knows what it takes to get the victories at the highest level in the second tier and he also has the ability to help lead his new side to wins a league lower. Bolton have certainly looked sharp and they will definitely benefit from his presence in the side but the Burton game was a disappointment for them.

It could merely be a blip for the side though. Any team can beat anyone in the EFL and Bolton may have fallen victim to that in midweek. That is no disservice to Burton, who are and have been a very good team but Wanderers will have fancied their chances based on the run they were on.

Whilst the play-offs might be out of sight for them, a good end to the campaign would be a nice way to cap off their first year back in the third tier though.