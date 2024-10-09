Key Takeaways Northampton Town struggled in a 4-1 loss with defensive flaws heavily exploited by Wrexham.

Injuries in the left-back position are plaguing Northampton, requiring an immediate, strategic solution.

Coach Jon Brady must regroup the squad during a week off, considering a back-five formation.

Northampton Town had a day to forget on Saturday, losing 4-1 away at Wrexham.

Despite Wrexham's faultless start at the Racecourse this season, having come off the back of two consecutive defeats, Cobblers supporters were hoping for an encouraging performance.

However, Jon Brady's side flattered to deceive and the home side exploited one particular fault heavily.

Town contested well in midfield and only had one shot less than Phil Parkinson's side, but the difference between the two was down the flanks, especially the Cobblers' left.

Ryan Barnett assisted two efforts from Wrexham's right and James McClean scored two and assisted another on the opposite flank. The pair linked up for the opener only eight minutes after kick-off.

Cobblers right-back Aaron McGowan was hooked on 41 minutes, with what appeared to be an injury and left-back, Liam McCarron, was swapped at half-time for a more recognised defender, Nesta Guinness-Walker.

McCarron, who isn't a defender by trade, was tasked with the role in the absence of long-term absentees Luke Mbete, Ali Koiki and Patrick Brough.

Guinness-Walker steadied the tide in his 45-minute cameo, but he is yet to reach full match fitness after signing as a free agent less than a fortnight ago.

Wrexham added another two goals in the second half as Cobblers still couldn't stem the marauding Barnett, making Cameron McGeehan's 27th-minute equaliser appear merely a consolation.

The left-back dilemma

Northampton have had rotten luck with injuries at the best of times under Brady's stewardship, but the left-back situation is barely believable.

Northampton Town's left-back dilemma Player Injury status Ali Koiki "Several months" Patrick Brough Out for season Luke Mbete Unknown Nesta Guinness-Walker Fit

Cobblers signed Guinness-Walker as a precautionary measure after injuries suffered by Koiki and Brough left Mbete as the club's sole left-back, only for the 25-year-old to already be thrown into the mix, following a devastating injury to Mbete last Tuesday night.

Guinness-Walker, having only just been at the club for a week, is lacking match fitness, leading to Brady preferring the more attacking McCarron against Wrexham.

McCarron, despite a positive start at Sixfields, was exposed for his defensive inexperience by a well-drilled Wrexham side and it would certainly be unfair to pin the blame on the 23-year-old.

While injuries happen and are not necessarily Brady's fault, the coaching staff must find a solution to the frailty before it becomes costly for their chances this season.

Brady has a week to change it

Northampton now have a week's lay-off from league action, following the postponement of their match against Wigan Athletic originally scheduled for this weekend.

Brady could well switch to a back five to tighten the rearguard with Jordan Willis close to a full return to fitness.

Playing with three centre-backs, Jon Guthrie, Jack Baldwin, and Willis would relieve much of the pressure and defensive workload on the wing-backs.

Brady has taken responsibility for the club's poor run of form in the media after the Wrexham debacle, stating that his attacking approach has backfired and he may look to steady the defence again after shipping eight goals last week.

However, by switching to a back three with wing-backs, Cobblers could still maintain their attacking style, while a viable solution to the defensive woes is also apparent with the adaptability of the wing-backs to commit forwards and backwards.

Despite the piling injuries, the return of Willis, who played right-back at times last season, gives Brady options in finding a solution to the left-back crisis.

The Cobblers manager will welcome the week's break from league action to regroup his squad in training and potentially work on a new system to solve the left-back issue.

Despite sitting 20th in the table, Town have played one (potentially two after this weekend) games less than some of the teams around them and are still keeping their head just above water based on PPG calculations.

Brady can still afford to experiment early in the season to set Town up for the success the quality of their squad suggests they should have.