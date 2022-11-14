Jon Brady issues worrying Northampton Town team news update ahead of Bradford City clash

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady confirmed his side could be without strikers Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie for Saturday’s game against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The Cobblers returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 2-0 victory against Gillingham at Priestfield. Hoskins, who is League Two’s top scorer, opened the scoring with his 13th of the season in the 27th minute, before Bowie sealed the win the 72nd minute to ensure all three points for the visitors.

It extended Town’s unbeaten run to five games and cemented their position in third in the league, two points clear of the fourth-placed Bantams ahead of the top-of-the-table clash in West Yorkshire this weekend.

But Brady could have to do without both his main front men against Mark Hughes’ side. Hoskins will definitely be missing after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, while Bowie is away with Scotland U21s during the week and may not be available.

“With Kieron, we are working on things and we are talking but I can’t really comment at the moment because we have to see,” Brady told the Northampton Chronicle.

“You just have to stay positive and keep finding a way. That’s what I feel we are good at. You can’t look at it as a negative, you have to somehow, someway try and turn it into a positive and we will do that.”

Hoskins also provided the assist for Fulham loanee Bowie’s fourth goal of the season and Brady admitted that while the 29-year-old will be a huge loss, he believes his squad will be able to manage without him.

“We will obviously miss him next week but we will find another way,” Brady continued.

“Sam was brilliant. It was a great goal, he took it really well, and he worked tirelessly. The forward runs he made to break their back-line were excellent and he did that time and time again.”

The latest absences are a significant blow to Brady, who will also be without Josh Eppiah, but Louis Appere could make a much-needed return against the Bantams to give the 47-year-old’s attacking options a boost.

The verdict

This disappointing team news could not have come at a worst time for Brady, with such an important game this weekend.

The Bantams are in excellent form and just one place below Town in the table and it feels like a hugely significant game for both sides’ promotion aspirations.

Mark Hughes’ side also have one of the meanest defences in the league having conceded just 14 goals, so Brady will need his side to be at their attacking best.

Hoskins’ suspension will be a particular frustration for Brady, with his yellow card against the Gills coming in injury time with the game already won.

If an agreement cannot be reached with Scotland to allow Bowie to play, he will also be missed as the 20-year-old has formed a good partnership with Hoskins this season and become a key part of the Cobblers’ front line.

Town will be hoping Appere will be available, while Brady can also call upon the services of Danny Hylton, who has shown his ability in the Championship with Luton Town, though is yet to get of the mark this season.

But Brady’s confidence in his squad to step up without their leading marksman is clear as his side look to consolidate their place in the automatic promotion places.