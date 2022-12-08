Jon Brady issues Northampton players challenge

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady wants to see his side be more clinical after Town failed to find the net in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Tranmere

The Cobblers managed to get away 14 shots at the weekend, however only three managed to find the target. However, Brady wants his side to create even more chances that can win his team the game.

Brady said via the Northampton Chronicle: ” We want to be winning that game and we want to be creating loads more chances.

“We had 14 shots but they are a side that doesn’t concede many goals and they made it very hard for us to break them down.”

Northampton had much of the game’s play, with his side totaling up 62% of the games possession. Jon Brady knows his possession stats do not win you games and he wants his side to use the ball better.

He added: “We had 61 per cent possession but what we want to do is be purposeful with our possession and I think you have to give the opposition credit at times because you look at the amount of blocks they made and the way they threw their bodies at the ball around the edge of the penalty box.

“It’s not all about possession, we know that, and of course we want to score, but they got into their shape very quickly and that made it hard to break them down. We did have some good, incisive moments but we didn’t make the best of them.”

The verdict

Northampton have scored in almost every game this season, and still remain League Two’s top scorers. Brady’s men have goals in the team, with almost 12 players finding the next thus far. With talisman Hoskins racking up 12 goals already, the Clobbers are not short of goal scorers. There were positives in Saturdays performance, Town kept a clean sheet, something they haven’t done much this season. Northampton fans shouldn’t be to worried, Town still sit third in league two, and they didn’t lose any of their gap on fourth place after Barrow were thrashed 5-0 by Stevenage on Friday night.