‘Joke’, ‘We move on’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to important update on rumoured transfer target

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have recently been dealt a frustrating transfer blow, with rumoured transfer target Ben Whiteman seemingly heading to Preston North End. 

Football Insider have revealed that Preston North End have had a bid of £1.5 million accepted by Doncaster Rovers for the 24-year-old.

The Athletic had reported that Nottingham Forest were rivalling both Derby County and Preston North End to the potential signing of Whiteman, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Donny this term.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances for Doncaster Rovers this term, and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists for them, as they currently sit fourth in the League One table.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and will be eager to push themselves up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to react to this recent transfer update on Whiteman’s future.

