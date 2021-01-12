‘Joke’, ‘We move on’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to important update on rumoured transfer target

Nottingham Forest have recently been dealt a frustrating transfer blow, with rumoured transfer target Ben Whiteman seemingly heading to Preston North End.

Football Insider have revealed that Preston North End have had a bid of £1.5 million accepted by Doncaster Rovers for the 24-year-old.

The Athletic had reported that Nottingham Forest were rivalling both Derby County and Preston North End to the potential signing of Whiteman, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Donny this term.

The midfielder has made 23 appearances for Doncaster Rovers this term, and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists for them, as they currently sit fourth in the League One table.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and will be eager to push themselves up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to react to this recent transfer update on Whiteman’s future.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

we can match that at least. hopefully we can come in and snatch him from them. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) January 12, 2021

Don't think we were ever interested, in reality. Look forward to coming back to this moment when he gets a big move in a couple years and we're stuck with the alternative deadwood we end up signing. — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) January 12, 2021

We’d never go for a player like that — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) January 12, 2021

That signing would be too sensible for Forest surely there is an agent abroad who has a player ready for us for around £2 million ??? — James Hall (@ukjim91) January 12, 2021

Ok so we move on — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) January 12, 2021

Our offer was 500k, 2 Freddos and Zach Clough 🤣 — Dave Mitchell 💙 (@dave_ltm) January 12, 2021

Next joke 😂 — Daniel Rodgers (@Dantheman_RTID) January 12, 2021

Absolute bargain! Get that counter offer stuck in #NFFC https://t.co/EZZTOhxng4 — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) January 12, 2021

Forest are a joke. Fully expecting us to announce the signing of some random 30 year old for £2m in the next week. — Peter (@PeterLawsonn) January 12, 2021