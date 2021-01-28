‘Joke owner’, ‘We’re a sinking ship’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to managerial development

Paul Cook turned down the chance to be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager after he was only offered a contract until the end of the season.

The former Wigan boss has been out of work since leaving the Latics in the previous campaign, and he has made no secret of his desire to return to the game, which saw him apply for the Owls vacancy.

And, The Athletic have revealed that after talks were held between Cook and the hierarchy, an offer was put towards the manager.

However, as it was only set to run to the end of the campaign, Cook declined, as he wants a long-term project.

That is a stance that many fans can understand, with Wednesday supporters bemused as to why Cook can’t be given a lengthy deal considering he is proven at this level.

