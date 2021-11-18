Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

‘Joke of a decision’, ‘Utterly ridiculous’ – Many Bradford City fans react with fury to major FA decision

Published

1 hour ago

on

Exeter City’s demolition job of Bradford City in extra time of their FA Cup round one replay on Tuesday certainly came out of the blue – but no-one could have foreseen the events that followed.

A brace from Matt Jay and a goal from Nigel Atangana put the Grecians into the second round with a 3-0 win, where they are expecting to meet Cambridge United of League One at the Abbey Stadium at the start of December.

However it became apparent the following day that the hosts may have broken the rules after appearing to make a sixth substitution at the start of the extra time period – FA Cup rules only allow for five to be made during a match but an extra one is allowed if concussion protocols are followed.

That wasn’t the case though for any of Exeter’s changes as they romped to victory and after convening, the Professional Game Board have ordered the replay to be replayed in over a weeks time.

It means another long trip to Devon for the Bantams for a midweek fixture and understandably it’s drawn fury from Bradford fans as whilst it was the referee’s mistake for confirming that Exeter were allowed to make another substitution, they believe it’s a major inconvenience having to make another jaunt down to the south of the country especially just days before the second round begins.


Related Topics:

