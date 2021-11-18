‘Joke of a decision’, ‘Utterly ridiculous’ – Many Bradford City fans react with fury to major FA decision

Exeter City’s demolition job of Bradford City in extra time of their FA Cup round one replay on Tuesday certainly came out of the blue – but no-one could have foreseen the events that followed.

A brace from Matt Jay and a goal from Nigel Atangana put the Grecians into the second round with a 3-0 win, where they are expecting to meet Cambridge United of League One at the Abbey Stadium at the start of December.

However it became apparent the following day that the hosts may have broken the rules after appearing to make a sixth substitution at the start of the extra time period – FA Cup rules only allow for five to be made during a match but an extra one is allowed if concussion protocols are followed.

That wasn’t the case though for any of Exeter’s changes as they romped to victory and after convening, the Professional Game Board have ordered the replay to be replayed in over a weeks time.

It means another long trip to Devon for the Bantams for a midweek fixture and understandably it’s drawn fury from Bradford fans as whilst it was the referee’s mistake for confirming that Exeter were allowed to make another substitution, they believe it’s a major inconvenience having to make another jaunt down to the south of the country especially just days before the second round begins.

Other team break the rules = we get punished instead with an unnecessary trip, well done the FA 🙃😒 https://t.co/NPbXR75olu — Will (@will_hancock17) November 18, 2021

REFUSE TO PLAY https://t.co/l8SacBUNyG — Jack Bell (@jackbcfc56bell) November 18, 2021

Utterly ridiculous! So we have to fork out for coach travel and digs for players again! They get more gate receipts ! Surely all cards to be cancelled too ! Hope you’re appealing this decision. Only team this punishes is #bcafc https://t.co/VdeEBEZ4dj — Cupcakes from heaven (@cupcakekate74) November 18, 2021

What a joke of a decision we’re the ones being punished😂 #bcafc https://t.co/0nlYXhSf8K — alexdore (@alexdore19) November 18, 2021

This is absolutely mental. Either honour the result or overturn it. Having a second replay is in nobodies' interest, especially given the distance between the two clubs. #bcafc https://t.co/NWTyVfAxyo — Jacob Hayes (@JacobBHayes93) November 18, 2021

Joke of a decision. I’d rather we forfeit than send players down and risk getting more injuries added to the squad, not fair on the team or the fans — 𝐸𝓁𝒾𝓈𝑒 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 🦋 (@misselisehartt) November 18, 2021

So we end up playing 3 FA cup games this season and we'll still end up being knocked out at the 1st round. No punishment at all for Exeter. — Paul G Copeland (@Moreblunders) November 18, 2021

Can we appeal the decision and concentrate on the league? 😁 #BCAFC — Barney Allen (@BarneyAllen) November 18, 2021