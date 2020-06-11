Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Joke of a decision’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to club’s recent decision on midfielder

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City have announced that winger Kerim Mrabti will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. 

The midfielder signed for the club in January 2019, but has struggled to force his way into the starting XI on a regular basis under the management of Pep Clotet.

Mrabti has made 17 appearances in this year’s campaign, but seemingly hasn’t done enough to warrant a new deal with the club in the Championship.

Birmingham have struggled for consistency in their performances for much of this year’s campaign, and are currently sat 16th in the second tier standings.

The Blues are winless in their last five league matches, and Clotet will be eager to turn around their dismal run of form when competitive action returns later this month.

It’s a tough start for Birmingham though, as they’re set to take on promotion-chasing West Brom in their first match back after a break due to off-the-field events.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to move Mrabti on at the end of June.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


