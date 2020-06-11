‘Joke of a decision’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to club’s recent decision on midfielder

Birmingham City have announced that winger Kerim Mrabti will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The midfielder signed for the club in January 2019, but has struggled to force his way into the starting XI on a regular basis under the management of Pep Clotet.

Mrabti has made 17 appearances in this year’s campaign, but seemingly hasn’t done enough to warrant a new deal with the club in the Championship.

Birmingham have struggled for consistency in their performances for much of this year’s campaign, and are currently sat 16th in the second tier standings.

The Blues are winless in their last five league matches, and Clotet will be eager to turn around their dismal run of form when competitive action returns later this month.

It’s a tough start for Birmingham though, as they’re set to take on promotion-chasing West Brom in their first match back after a break due to off-the-field events.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to move Mrabti on at the end of June.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Never really did it for me. Worked very hard and showed glimpses. A good squad player but wasn’t as good as Villalba and isn’t as good as Crowley despite him playing a little bit further up. Interested to see what the crackers board do this summer. — Kane (@KaneGStyles) June 10, 2020

I just don't understand it. Not even a little bit. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) June 10, 2020

I liked Mrabti. Whether he demanded more 1st team football and it couldn't be offered I don't know. He definitely had the ability to have been a success at this level. Good luck to him. — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) June 10, 2020

I liked him but its a good decision, he aint good enough . We need players who will push for a starting place and create competition for places, its how you improve. Hes just a squad player, and an average one at that — mick (@mickcwhill) June 10, 2020

So what we’re saying is we could’ve got money for him in January, but instead we decided to not play him and now not get any money for him. Outstanding business from the board 🙄 — Declan (@DecDavis_) June 10, 2020

Another bit of the deadwood cleared out, looking forward to this summer. One less player for any new manager to worry about if they can bring in their own. — Mark Jones (@Marrrrkkkkk) June 10, 2020

Don't think he got a fair crack of the whip. Apparently our owners and in particular our beloved CEO really had it in for him. — Natttttttt (@NatJPeters) June 10, 2020

Gutted. Thought he had a lot to offer. Owners do know we’ve not yet finished the season don’t they? 🤷‍♀️ #KRO #BCFC — Carol Brady MBE #StayHomeSaveLives (@carolbradycpcm) June 10, 2020

We only had to trigger a 12 month extension to keep him on as well. A joke of a decision with such a small squad 🤯 — Elliot Watkins (@ellwatkins) June 10, 2020

I liked Mrabti don’t think he was given enough playing time just my opinion good luck to him 💙💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) June 10, 2020

Disappointing. Do we have a squad for the remaining games seriously? 🤷🏻‍♂️ I mean we aren’t even safe yet — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) June 10, 2020

Could have gave him a chance — Tom (@Tom12956152) June 10, 2020

2020 is officially the worst year ever — Cam Elwell (@CamTE_3) June 10, 2020