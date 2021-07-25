‘Joke of a club’, ‘Turning into a nightmare’ – These Swansea City fans react as managerial twist revealed

John Eustace will not be the new Swansea City manager as he is set to remain as assistant at Queens Park Rangers.

#Swans Swansea City back to their managerial search as John Eustace will stay at #QPR….. w/@JPercyTelegraph Understood Eustace reluctantly had to turn it down — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 25, 2021

The Welsh side are on the lookout for a new boss after Steve Cooper left the club last week and it became apparent quickly that Eustace was the man that the Swans wanted to take over.

However, according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, a deal for the 41-year-old will not happen, which seemed likely after Eustace was involved for the R’s friendly win over Manchester United yesterday.

That means the Swans are back to square one in their search for a new boss and, as you would expect, it’s not the news that the fans wanted to hear with the new season less that two weeks away.

The delay in finding Cooper’s successor is making planning for the campaign a lot tougher and here we look at some of the reaction to the fresh update from Twitter…

This is a bit of a mess from the club. Eustace looked nailed on, not sure what’s going on behind the scenes but this isn’t ideal with under two weeks left till the start of the season and we need signings too. Shocking. https://t.co/PV7423eodj — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) July 25, 2021

We are really a joke of a club with the existing owners. 🤣 https://t.co/wZfy1FbDzP — Matthew Kavanagh (@Matkavz) July 25, 2021

Can’t even attract QPR’s ASSISTANT to come and take the job 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9kmO6G9ccR — ً (@scfctomm) July 25, 2021

Gutted but not surprised. Constantly sell our best players every year with next to none investment, just isn’t a attractive job. Must be pretty messy behind the scenes. https://t.co/mHHt2gfPAH — dave (@scfcdavies) July 25, 2021

Absolute mess of a club https://t.co/jwtPC6UEEX — Cheers Butt, Son. (@ISTHISITEN) July 25, 2021