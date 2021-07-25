Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Joke of a club’, ‘Turning into a nightmare’ – These Swansea City fans react as managerial twist revealed

Published

5 mins ago

on

John Eustace will not be the new Swansea City manager as he is set to remain as assistant at Queens Park Rangers.

The Welsh side are on the lookout for a new boss after Steve Cooper left the club last week and it became apparent quickly that Eustace was the man that the Swans wanted to take over.

However, according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, a deal for the 41-year-old will not happen, which seemed likely after Eustace was involved for the R’s friendly win over Manchester United yesterday.

That means the Swans are back to square one in their search for a new boss and, as you would expect, it’s not the news that the fans wanted to hear with the new season less that two weeks away.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

The delay in finding Cooper’s successor is making planning for the campaign a lot tougher and here we look at some of the reaction to the fresh update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Joke of a club’, ‘Turning into a nightmare’ – These Swansea City fans react as managerial twist revealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: